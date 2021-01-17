Need 4666
A family needs a washer/dryer, dressers and chest of drawers. Call Dave Sturgeon at Centerstone at 270-779-4971.
Need 4667
A single mother of three needs a couch, chair, bathroom shower curtain, bath towels, pots, pans and other kitchen supplies. Call Kani Osborne at LifeSkills at 270-901-5622.
Need 4668
A mother needs beds (bunk, twin or full size). Call Dave Sturgeon at Centerstone at 270-779-4971.
Need 4669
A disabled female recovering from recent surgery needs a washing machine. Call Shana Adams at Community Action of Southern Kentucky at 270-590-1926.
