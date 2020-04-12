Need 4642
A low-income expectant mother needs a crib and/or crib mattress. Call Lizette Garcia at Family Enrichment Center at 270-535-2572.
Need 4643
A single female needs pots, pans, a set of four dishes, cups, bowls, etc. Call Kani Osborne at LifeSkills at 270-901-5622.
