Need 4617
Two low-income families need men’s 3x/4x tops, pants, coat and underwear, men’s XL jacket, shirts and underwear, boy’s size 9/10 pants, boy’s size 7/8 shirts, boy’s size 3 shoes, boy’s size 14/16 shirts and boy’s XL pants.
Call Sara Naslund at Uspiritus at 270-498-7242.
Need 4618
Low-income single mother needs a car seat and stroller.
Call Jenni Basham at Greenwood High School Youth Services Center at 270-904-9065.
Need 4619
Low-income single grandmother with custody of grandchild needs a twin-size bed frame and mattress.
Call Kani Osborne at LifeSkills at 270-901-5622.
Need 4620
Low-income family needs a refrigerator.
Call Jenny Lou Pierce at Community Action of Southern Kentucky at 270-783-4484.
Need 4621
Low-income family with two small children and a third on the way needs a crib or baby bed.
Call Becki Miller at Community Action of Southern Kentucky at 270-782-3162.
Need 4622
Single veteran who is getting own place after several years of homelessness needs a television (no large TVs or consoles).
Call Kani Osborne at LifeSkills at 270-901-5622.
Need 4623
Single mother of four who just moved into a house needs a couch, washer and dryer, three twin-size beds and three dressers.
Call Kani Osborne at LifeSkills at 270-901-5622.
