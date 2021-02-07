Weather Alert

...Light Snow Accumulations and Slick Roads Possible Tonight into Tomorrow Morning... A couple of quick moving disturbances will bring increased precipitation chances to the area this evening into the overnight. Initially, we will see rain across southern Kentucky and snow over southern Indiana, with a rain snow mix in between. Precipitation will then change over to all snow shortly after midnight and continue through the overnight hours into Sunday morning. Accumulations will generally range from a dusting to a half inch of snow in most locations. However, locations along and west of a Tell City, IN to Salem, IN line could see 1 inch or less. Very cold temperatures are also expected to move in by tomorrow morning, and any residual moisture on untreated roadways could become ice. Therefore, some slick road conditions will be possible by tomorrow morning and could result in brief hazardous travel conditions.