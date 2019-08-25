Need 4601
A single mother needs a washer and dryer, full- or queen-size bed and bunk bed sheets sizes twin and full. Call Twana Parsons at Community Action of Southern Kentucky at 270-782-3162, ext. 179.
Need 4602
A family of four needs a couch, twin bed, dressers or chest of drawers and a dining table with chairs. Call Twana Parsons at Community Action of Southern Kentucky at 270-782-3162, ext. 179.
