Need 4686
A single mother of four children needs a couch (preferably one with a pull-out bed), a clothes dryer, two car seats and a dresser. Call Carolynn Shelton at Seven Counties Services at 270-498-7242.
Need 4687
A single mother of two children needs a couch and dresser. Call Carolynn Shelton at Seven Counties Services at 270-498-7242.
Need 4688
A great-grandparent raising a 1-year-old great-grandchild needs gently used clothing size 2T, diapers size 4 and a stroller. Call Becki Miller at Community Action of Southern Kentucky at 270-202-6278.
Need 4689
A single father needs a vacuum cleaner and supplies to wash clothes at a laundry mat. Call Becki Miller at Community Action of Southern Kentucky at 270-202-6278.
Need 4690
Pregnant female clients need twin- to queen-sized beds, cribs and small household items (dishes, washcloths, towels, pots/pans, etc.). Call Candace Lillpop-Simmons, pregnancy case manager at LifeSkills at 270-246-2559.