Need 4607
Two families each need a twin-size bed and box springs. Call Casey Logsdon at Warren County Protection and Permanency at 270-746-7447, ext. 3125.
Need 4608
A single mother who is pregnant needs a crib and newborn items. Call Nikki Duncan at Community Action Little Scholars Head Start at 270-904-0247.
Need 4609
A low-income family needs a washing machine in working condition. Call Greg Withrow at Uspiritus-Centerstone at 270-498-7186.
Need 4610
A single mother with three girls needs winter clothing sizes 2T and 4T. Call Nikki Duncan at Community Action Little Scholars Head Start at 270-904-0247.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.