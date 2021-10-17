Need 4690
Pregnant female clients need twin- to queen-sized beds, cribs and small household items (dishes, washcloths, towels, pots/pans, etc.). Call Candace Lillpop-Simmons at LifeSkills at 270-246-2559.
Need 4691
A grandfather raising granddaughters needs a washer and a dresser or chest of drawers. Call Dave Sturgeon, case manager at Centerstone at 270-779-4971.
Need 4692
A senior female needs a twin-size bed frame. Call Shana Adams, CCC program manager at Community Action of Southern Kentucky at 270-782-3162, ext. 174.
Need 4693
A single female battling numerous health issues needs a small kitchen table and two to four chairs.
Call Susan Rich at LifeSkills at 270-901-5000, ext. 1003.