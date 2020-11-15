Need 4659
A single, mentally disabled female needs a bookshelf and chest of drawers. Call Kani Osborne at LifeSkills at 270-901-5622.
Need 4660
A low-income family of four needs a dryer. Call Jenni Basham at the Greenwood High Youth Services Center at 270-904-9065.
Need 4661
A low-income family needs a couch and twin bed (frame, mattress and box spring) in good condition. Call Dave Sturgeon at Seven Counties Services at 270-796-2012 ext. 1367.
