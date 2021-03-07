Need 4671

A recently homeless man found housing and needs a gently used couch and kitchen table with chairs. A small, round, three- to four- person table would fit best. It would be helpful if someone could deliver items. Call Kani Osborne at LifeSkills at 270-901-5622.

Need 4672

Mentally disabled individuals who recently moved into their own apartments need chest of drawers (four), night stands, end tables, lamps, kitchen items (pots, pans, skillets, etc.), chairs and small kitchen tables. Call Tutie Stanley at LifeSkills at 270-901-5728