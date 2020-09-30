Amber Frye of Franklin Bank & Trust Co. and Betty McGuire of the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center took home awards from the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce Excellence Awards presentation Sept. 22.
Frye, chief operating officer at Franklin Bank & Trust, received the chamber's 2020 Young Athena Award, which goes each year to an area young woman who has emerged as a leader, demonstrates excellence and provides valuable service to her business, profession and community.
McGuire, executive assistant at SKyPAC, received the 2020 Administrative Professional of the Year Award, which recognizes an administrative professional who shows pride in his or her job, repeatedly exhibits excellent job performance, and goes above and beyond expectations.
Also recognized at the event were 2020 Small Business Person of the Year Kelly Arnold of Gemini Homes and 2020 Athena Award winner Monica Wardlow of German American Bank.
Arnold and Wardlow were presented with their awards in June.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.