Fuller Life Counseling Partners: Live a Fuller Life!

Kristy Fuller, LPCC-S, CFRC has been a mental health counselor since 2001. After working in leadership positions in nonprofits and as a clinical director in a substance abuse inpatient facility, Mrs. Fuller started Fuller Life Counseling Partners in 2019. Initially, the staff consisted of Mrs. Fuller and one part-time clinician. Since then, the business has grown to 47 employees with locations in Bowling Green, Glasgow and Tompkinsville.
Along with clinical directors, Lacie Martinez, LPCC, in Bowling Green and Keshia Robbins, LPCC, in Glasgow, both of whom have backgrounds in mental health and substance use disorder treatment, Fuller Life Counseling staff includes therapists, nurse practitioners, case managers and peer support specialists.
Fuller Life bases its success on the principles of having staff that are passionate about the work they do, putting the wellbeing of clients first, and collaborating with community partners. Fuller Life values the partnerships they have created that allows them to help the community as they recognize they cannot always do the work alone.
By attracting the most qualified specialized staff, Fuller Life continues to meet the needs of the community by helping those with mental health and substance abuse issues.
Fuller Life offers flexible services such as telehealth services and services after traditional school/work hours.
“Your mental health is just as important as your physical health and your overall well-being and quality of life. Seeking counseling is not a sign of weakness, but actually a sign of courage. It takes far more courage to take action toward caring for yourself than to do nothing. Our staff understands the courage it takes and wants to be your partner in your journey to a Fuller Life.”