American Honda Motor Co. has announced Gary Force Honda of Bowling Green is a recipient of its highest dealership honor, the President’s Award for 2019. The award is presented to Honda's top-ranking dealerships based on their achievement of excellence in customer service and satisfaction, sales, training and facility operation. This is the 22nd time Gary Force Honda has earned this award.
The President’s Award program has been in existence since 1995, with more than 1,100 Honda automobile dealerships participating in the program during 2019.
This year, Gary Force Honda is one of 193 Honda dealerships recognized with a President's Award.
Tim Kanaly, president of Gary Force Honda, said the dealership is the only Honda dealership in the United States to have earned this award 22 times.
