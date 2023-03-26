Gary Force Paint and Body Shop: A Family Force

When Larry Woodcock retired from Gary Force Paint and Body Shop in 2020, his son Jason took over the family-owned business that started in 1991. Along with Jason’s son, Tanner, and wife Carey, they continue to serve the Bowling Green community with the area’s best auto body repair team. A member of DuPont Performance Alliance, their team of AWS-certified welders, certified hybrid vehicle technicians, Spies Hecker-certified painters and I-CAR-certified technicians have more than 50 years of combined experience. The Chief-certified frame center repairs auto frames using laser frame and uniframe measurements to manufacturer specs. After the frame is re-bent and damaged parts repaired, the vehicle is reassembled and repainted by I-Car Gold Class professionals who are experts in color matching. The 25,000 square-foot shop has three paint booths that are climate controlled and insulated to keep dust and other particles from damaging your paint job. Gary Force Body Shop is a factory certified Honda and Acura collision center, and a recommended vendor for Toyota, Honda, Mazda, Mercedes, Acura, Lexus and many more. They also do vintage vehicle restoration and are certified in hybrid vehicle repairs. They offer warranties on all repairs for the vehicle you own. “From minor dings to major scrapes, we’ll get your vehicle looking better than it did before!”
When Larry Woodcock retired from Gary Force Paint and Body Shop in 2020, his son Jason took over the family-owned business that started in 1991. Along with Jason’s son, Tanner, and wife Carey, they continue to serve the Bowling Green community with the area’s best auto body repair team.
A member of DuPont Performance Alliance, their team of AWS-certified welders, certified hybrid vehicle technicians, Spies Hecker-certified painters and I-CAR-certified technicians have more than 50 years of combined experience.
The Chief-certified frame center repairs auto frames using laser frame and uniframe measurements to manufacturer specs. After the frame is re-bent and damaged parts repaired, the vehicle is reassembled and repainted by I-Car Gold Class professionals who are experts in color matching. The 25,000 square-foot shop has three paint booths that are climate controlled and insulated to keep dust and other particles from damaging your paint job.
Gary Force Body Shop is a factory certified Honda and Acura collision center, and a recommended vendor for Toyota, Honda, Mazda, Mercedes, Acura, Lexus and many more. They also do vintage vehicle restoration and are certified in hybrid vehicle repairs. They offer warranties on all repairs for the vehicle you own.
“From minor dings to major scrapes, we’ll get your vehicle looking better than it did before!”