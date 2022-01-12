Gehrig to lead Spectrum field operations

Jeff Gehrig

 Submitted

Jeff Gehrig has been promoted to regional vice president of field operations for the southern Ohio region for Spectrum, the internet and cable service provider that does business in Warren County.

The southern Ohio region serves customers in the southern half of Ohio, Kentucky and parts of West Virginia and Indiana.

Gehrig succeeds Mark Dunford, who is retiring.

Gehrig will be based in Blue Ash, Ohio, and will report to Tom Monaghan, senior vice president of field operations for Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand of broadband, mobile, video and voice services.

Gehrig will lead the field operations workforce, including the local technicians who perform installation and service calls in customers’ homes and businesses, as well as maintenance, design and construction of local broadband networks.

