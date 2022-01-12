Gehrig to lead Spectrum field operations

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
vehicles through flooded areas.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH EARLY
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 29.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow night and continue falling to 16.9 feet Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
29.8 feet on 03/05/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Jeff Gehrig has been promoted to regional vice president of field operations for the southern Ohio region for Spectrum, the internet and cable service provider that does business in Warren County.
The southern Ohio region serves customers in the southern half of Ohio, Kentucky and parts of West Virginia and Indiana.
Gehrig succeeds Mark Dunford, who is retiring.
Gehrig will be based in Blue Ash, Ohio, and will report to Tom Monaghan, senior vice president of field operations for Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand of broadband, mobile, video and voice services.
Gehrig will lead the field operations workforce, including the local technicians who perform installation and service calls in customers’ homes and businesses, as well as maintenance, design and construction of local broadband networks.
