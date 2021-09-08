Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky has received a $15,000 grant from the General Motors Community Grants Program.
It will help JA continue to provide programs on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education and community development to K-12 students in southcentral Kentucky during the 2021-22 academic year.
“Junior Achievement students, specifically those who are at-risk and those who feel inadequate to pursue STEM careers, will directly benefit from the GM Community Grants Program,” JA President Allie Sharp said. “Thanks to General Motors, many local students will learn about local STEM initiatives and will foster a greater sense of community that benefits future generations.”