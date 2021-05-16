An elementary school in Barren County held one of its first visitor-friendly events May 5.
Eastern Elementary School in Glasgow held a college and career fair for students with several organizations and industries on hand to offer students insight into their respective fields. A group of staff members from the Glasgow Electric Plant Board attended the event.
The EPB group handed out materials regarding efficient electric usage and offered a challenge to all who visited the table. The challenge was to pick up a penny while wearing rubber sleeves, utility gloves and a hard hat – the required safety equipment for a utility lineman.
“We love the opportunity to get out into our community and interact with our neighbors," said Terryn Varney, community and customer relations coordinator for the EPB. "We are more than glad to offer insight about the Glasgow EPB and information on electricity in general at these events. We are always appreciative of an invitation and want to thank Eastern Elementary for having us."
