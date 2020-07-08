German American Bancorp announced several changes to its executive management group.
The company’s board of directors has approved the following changes effective Jan. 1: Clay W. Ewing will assume the newly created position of vice chairman, D. Neil Dauby will become president and chief operating officer, and Bradley M. Rust will assume the role of senior executive vice president.
Ewing, who has been with German American for 26 years, currently serves as president and chief banking officer. He will assume a senior advisory capacity in his new role as vice chairman in anticipation of his expected retirement during the second quarter of 2021.
Dauby, a Western Kentucky University graduate, joined German American in 2001. He has overseen the company’s commercial banking operations since 2016. In his new role, Dauby will have direct operating responsibility for all facets of the company, reporting directly to Mark Schroeder, chairman and chief executive.
Rust joined German American in 1999 and has more than 30 years of banking experience. He has been German American’s chief financial officer since 2005 and currently serves as executive vice president and CFO.
German American Bancorp, which entered the Bowling Green market in 2018 with its acquisition of First Security Bank, last year announced an agreement to merge Citizens First into German American.
German American Bancorp is a Nasdaq-traded financial holding company based in Jasper, Ind. Through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, it operates 75 banking offices in 20 southern Indiana counties, eight counties in Kentucky and one county in Tennessee.
