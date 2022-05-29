Do you start each week thinking, “I just need to get through the week?” People are busier and more tired than ever. By Wednesday, the calendar is out of control. By Friday, eyes are glazed over.
It doesn’t have to be this way. I’m a work in progress and always eager to learn how to better maximize my time and manage my energy for the things that count.
Here are some things I learned from my friend and colleague Dorie Clark’s recent TED Talk, “The real reason you feel so busy ... and what to do about it.”
Intellectually, we know strategic thinking is important. But on a daily basis, we don’t make time for it.
In her TED talk, Clark – who most recently wrote “The Long Game” – referenced two shocking pieces of research: 10,000 senior leaders were asked, “What is key to your organization’s success?” and 97% of the respondents said long-term, strategic thinking was the most important. Nearly unanimous. Since when do leaders ever have that kind of widespread agreement? Yet, in another study, 96% of leaders said they don’t have time for strategic thinking. It’s ironic they don’t have time for the single most important thing.
Unfortunately, I relate, and I suspect many of you do, too. Intellectually, I know strategic thinking is crucial. You cannot run a business (for long, at least) with nothing but tactical back-to-back Zoom calls. Yet, the calendar is so full! When is there time to think strategically?
It’s time for us to match our actions with our beliefs and to allocate some time, no matter how difficult, to the important strategic thinking.
We often, wrongly, equate busyness with status.
Let me know if you’ve ever been to a meeting that starts like this:
Hello! How are you?
Oh, I’m just so busy!
Me, too!
Clark makes the point that this has become the business-appropriate way to convey, “I’m so important. I’m so popular. I’m so needed.” That feeling can be hard to give up.
What would people think if you said, “I have a lot of free time in my calendar?” What would you think if someone said that to you? Would you assume they are unimportant? Or would you be a little bit jealous?
Collectively, we need to recalibrate ourselves and recognize that being busy is not always synonymous with adding value or even achievement. Burnout cannot be worn like a badge of honor.
It’s easier to do more of what you’re doing than it is to do something different.
Human beings crave certainty (and we’ve never had so little of it). If you have a lot of free time in your calendar, that prompts the question. “What should you be doing?” That’s much scarier than, “Will I make it to my next meeting on time?”
Busyness often enables us to avoid the existential questions – Do I like this job? Is my career on track? Am I happy?
Clark suggests that we sometimes look to work – over-working, more specifically – to numb ourselves. When you’re busy, it’s more challenging to worry (at least, temporarily).
Having a life that is not within your control is a terrible feeling. Clark makes a compelling case for us to get honest about what’s motivating the busyness we inflict upon ourselves. Real freedom is about creating space to think, space to dream and space to choose how and with who to spend your time.
It’s time to line our actions up with our intentions. We know the future counts on our ability to think strategically, lean into uncertainty and show up fully rested. The question is: Will we make time to do it?
– Lisa Earle McLeod is a leadership consultant and the author of several books. For more information on her company, visit McLeodandMore.com.