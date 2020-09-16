The Glasgow Business and Professional Women organization installed its officers and met Sept. 3 to restart its activities after a few months’ break to comply with coronavirus restrictions.
Officers who were elected and installed are President Ruth Hunley, President-Elect Cherie Vaughan, Vice President Teresa Garmon, Corresponding Secretary Martha Carol McCoy, Recording Secretary Sarah Garrett and Treasurer Tara Bailey.
The organization is open to women who are in the work force or retired. The Glasgow organization has been involved in many activities aimed at improving the lives of working women.
