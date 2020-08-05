Glasgow’s HVAC Services and Lennox Industries are teaming up for a “Feel the Love” program that will donate heating and air conditioning equipment to a family or person in need.
The Lennox Feel the Love program invites individuals and organizations to nominate families or individuals in their communities.
Nominees are chosen based on various criteria, including physical, mental or social disabilities; financial challenges; job loss; military service and community service.
Don Baker, president and CEO of HVAC Services, said he looks forward to providing a deserving family with a new HVAC unit.
“We’re on a mission to give back to those who have made it their mission to serve others in their community,” he said. “We want to play an active role in creating communities that care for one another by sharing a little bit of love to those in need of a helping hand.”
Nomionations will be accepted through Aug. 31 at hvacservices.com/feel-the-love-program-by-lennox.
