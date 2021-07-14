Gopuff, a Philadelphia-based company specializing in delivery of items normally found in convenience stores, announced that it has acquired Liquor Barn, one of Kentucky’s leading independent chains of beer, wine and liquor stores, from private equity firm Blue Equity.
The deal provides Gopuff with access to Liquor Barn’s infrastructure, established customer base and product assortment.
Gopuff was approved last year for a rezoning that has allowed it to establish a warehouse and delivery hub at 907 Broadway Ave. in Bowling Green. The company also has locations in Lexington and Louisville.
The gopuff.com website said the company delivers “everyday essentials, from cleaning supplies, home needs and over-the-counter medications to food and drinks” in minutes. Customers use a mobile app to place orders and are charged a flat delivery fee of $1.95.
Those deliveries can now include products from Liquor Barn, a retail chain of spirits, beer and wine products with 23 retail locations across Kentucky. It has locations in Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green, Covington, Danville, Elizabethtown, Fort Thomas and Owensboro.