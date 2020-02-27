Trigger Hippy, featuring former Black Crowes drummer Steve Gorman, will return to Bowling Green at the Capitol Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Gorman, who has Bowling Green connections, and bassist and songwriter Nick Govrik met in 2004 in Nashville while taking part in a jam session organized by Govrik at a local music spot, the Family Wash, and mixed genres from country, Delta blues, R&B and gospel to Southern rock and funk.
“We hit it off right away,” Govrik said in the band’s biography. “Steve was like a freight train barreling from the get-go. He played the show like it was Madison Square Garden, and we just have been doing it virtually non-stop ever since.”
In 2014, singer Joan Osborne and guitarist Jackie Greene joined the band and a self-titled album was released on Rounder Records. The band performed nearly 40 live dates over seven months, including a show at the Capitol.
Green and Osborne eventually returned to their solo careers, and Ed Jurdi and Amber Woodhouse joined the band.
“This is the culmination of a 15-year conversation, and I mean that literally and musically,” Gorman said. “We took our time – we knew the chemistry had to be right. With Ed, we found our new direction right away and when Amber came along, we knew we’d found the final piece.”
The sophomore album “Full Circle and Then Some” musically chronicles the band’s story.
“We never really wavered,” Govrik said of the album. “We just kept going. We’ve come full circle because we believed in each other, even with the changes this band has been through … new lineup, new commitment. We’re doing this the way we want to, the way we want it to sound … and that’s the beauty of this.”
The concert “will be a true example of ‘life imitating art’ as the title track chorus from Trigger Hippy’s latest album proclaims, ‘We’ve come full circle and then some.’ Certainly an appropriate description of how Gorman must feel performing in the area where he first set out to become a drummer while a student at WKU over 30 years ago,” Rob Hankins, vice president and chief of external affairs for SKyPAC, wrote in an email.
Gorman, apart from being in Trigger Hippy, also has released a book about his time in The Black Crowes called “Hard to Handle: The Life and Death of The Black Crowes,” a book he co-authored with music writer Steven Hyden.
To purchase tickets, visit theskypac.com.
