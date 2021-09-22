Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky recently received a $10,000 grant from U.S. Bank.
The grant will help JA fulfill its mission of providing educational programs on financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work-readiness. Junior Achievement provides these programs at no cost to schools for K-12 students in southcentral Kentucky.
“Junior Achievement is grateful for our ongoing partnership with U.S. Bank,” Junior Achievement President Allie Sharp said. “As a nonprofit, we rely on local partners to help fund programs for students and would not be able to reach as many students as we do during the academic year without vital partners like U.S. Bank.”
Junior Achievement’s mission and educational programs align with U.S. Bank’s strategy to improve the educational and economic opportunities for local youths.