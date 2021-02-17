Bowling Green’s TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Hip and Knee Joint Replacement Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.
The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
Greenview underwent a review Dec. 18, during which a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with national disease-specific care standards and total hip and total knee replacement surgery-specific requirements.
The Joint Commission’s mission is to continuously improve health care for the public in collaboration with other stakeholders by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value.
