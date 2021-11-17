Bowling Green’s TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021.
The national distinction recognizes the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.
“Earning an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade shows the depth of commitment from our entire workforce to enhance the safety of our patients,” Greenview CEO Mike Sherrod said in a news release. “I am tremendously proud of our team for their diligent work in earning this recognition.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is based on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.
Greenview, which is part of the Nashville-based HCA Healthcare hospital chain, is one of two local hospitals to achieve the “A” rating. Russellville’s Logan Memorial Hospital received the same rating.
Only 25.4% of Kentucky’s hospitals received the “A” rating this fall.