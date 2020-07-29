Bowling Green’s TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital is a recipient of the Healthgrades 2020 Patient Safety Excellence Award.
It puts Greenview for the fourth consecutive year among the top 5 percent of all short-term acute care hospitals reporting patient safety data as evaluated by Healthgrades, a U.S. company that provides information about physicians, hospitals and health care providers.
St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood is the only other Kentucky hospital included on the list of Patient Safety Excellence Award winners on the Healthgrades website.
“Providing exceptional care and ensuring patient safety is at the core of our mission and is more important than ever,” said Mike Sherrod, Greenview’s chief executive, in a news release. “Being recognized as a top 5 percent hospital in the nation for patient safety for four consecutive years honors the strong commitment to excellence of our clinicians and colleagues.”
The news release said the Healthgrades study evaluated the performance of hospitals in safeguarding patients in the Medicare population, as measured by 13 patient safety indicator rates.
Patients treated at hospitals earning the Patient Safety Excellence Award were much less likely to experience such treatment-related complications as collapsed lungs, hip fractures and catheter-related bloodstream infections, according to the news release.
