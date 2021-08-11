After introducing outpatient total joint replacement to southcentral Kentucky in November 2020, TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital recently celebrated its 100th outpatient total joint replacement procedure.
Performing a joint replacement in the outpatient setting allows patients to be discharged from the hospital hours after undergoing surgery and recover at home.
“The most important element in outpatient total joint replacement is a highly trained and efficient team,” said Christopher M. Patton, an orthopaedic surgeon who practices at Greenview. “Having that level of expertise here at Greenview positively impacts every step along the patient journey, from helping fine-tune patient selection protocols and ensuring optimal surgical care to postsurgical physical therapy and follow-up.”