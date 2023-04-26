Greenwood Mall to host family fun event Saturday The Daily News Apr 26, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greenwood Mall will host a free community event from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the mall center court.There will be live music by Bowling Green Rock Band Academy, dance performances by SOKY Arts, kids’ activities, special discounts by select mall retailers and a special appearance by Chuck E. Cheese. – For more information, visit https://greenwoodmall.com/events. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDowntown now home to authentic pasta companyMan killed in Plano Road shooting identified'Say Yes to Express'; Warren East student creates cap decorating petitionBG man arraigned in attempted kidnapping caseWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsTwo arrested in BG after 14-year-old overdoses, diesLonnie CowlesMills selected as principal of W.R. McNeill ElementaryJoe Mitchell Motley'Best kept secret in Bowling Green' offers second chances on life Images Videos National News Review: Judy Blume goes Hollywood in ‘Are You There God?...’ AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:04 a.m. EDT Woman accused of assaulting TSA officers at Phoenix airport Man killed in petroleum plant blast was also wrestling coach Judge raps Trump for 'inappropriate' post on rape suit trial POLITICAL NEWS US to dock nuclear subs in SKorea for 1st time in 40 years Proud Boys Jan. 6 trial in hands of jury weighing conspiracy McCarthy struggles for debt bill votes, makes late changes Prison sex abuse must be rooted out, Justice official says 2024 race won't be like 2020. That's good and bad for Biden Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Wendy's 624 Us 31W Byp, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)842-2511 Website South Central Kentucky Regional Cancer Center 1728 Rockingham Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)904-0845 Gary Force Paint and Body 311 Vanderbilt DR, Bowling Green, KY 42103 +1(270)796-3000 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView