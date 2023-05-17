Groundbreaking held for Precision Power in Simpson Ann Marie Dotson Ann Marie Dotson Author email May 17, 2023 May 17, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A groundbreaking was recently held in the Henderson Industrial Park in Simpson County for Precision Power.The new 82,000-square-foot building will be constructed by Scott, Murphy and Daniel at the end of Garvin Lane on 15 acres adjacent to I-65.Precision Power, which was started in Franklin in 2019 by Drew Hardin, currently has two facilities in Franklin on Brown Road and Hwy. 1008.The company plans to move into its new building by the first quarter of 2024. Precision Power is a telecommunications manufacturer of power supplies and technology installation materials.The company has numerous customers throughout the Southeast, including the Franklin Electric Board Plant.It is expected that the new plant will provide as many as 40 new jobs in Franklin.Currently, Precision Power has 20 employees in the community. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ann Marie Dotson Editorial Assistant Author email Follow Ann Marie Dotson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBuc-ee's may be followed by other big retailersPolice: 12 pounds of marijuana, $50K seized from BG man's apartmentFifth conviction secured in BG jewelry robbery plotWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsTwo indicted in Warren teen's overdose deathVirginia Ann Satterfield JohnsonCommunity Action seeking rural funds after loss of GO bg contractBG woman dies in crash on I-165Historic Jenny plane crashes in MuhlenbergTwo charged with neglect after BG woman found dead Images Videos National News AP News Summary at 6:34 a.m. EDT AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT Flamenco Phenom Fires Up Documentary Showcase With ‘Siudy Between Worlds – 50 Performances of the American Dream’ 7 dead in vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Oregon Shooting at Ohio auto plant kills 1, sends 2nd victim and alleged gunman to hospital POLITICAL NEWS Wisconsin Republicans vote to spend $125 million to combat PFAS pollution, but not right away Kentucky governor touts record-low jobless rate as general election campaign begins Democratic Party of Oregon fined over $500,000 donation report Medicaid expansion bill advances in New Hampshire Feinstein's office details previously unknown complications from shingles illness Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Thomas R Hunt Autioneers Inc 1053 Lovers Ln, Bowling Green, KY 42103 +1(270)784-8094 Website Print Media 2967 Louisville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)781-2537 Website Bowling Green Country Club 251 Beech Bend Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)842-4581 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView