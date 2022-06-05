Tami Brucato, a LifeSkills school-based therapist, is excited to be part of the AFFIRM Cognitive Behavioral Group Therapy pilot program that’s being offered this summer through a partnership between LifeSkills and the University of Maryland.
“The main goal of AFFIRM is to offer affirmative coping skills to youths, ages 12 to 21, who may benefit from support with their sexuality and gender identity,” Brucato said. “All activities and lessons in the program have been built around the LGBTQ+ community and are designed to better meet their specific needs and assist them in developing coping skills. The first group this summer will be held in Warren, Logan and Allen counties.”
LifeSkills child and family therapist Londa Stockton, also a key member of the AFFIRM initiative, is happy to see this important pilot project being launched in our region.
“Just this past year in our country, 45% of LGBTQ+ youths attempted or considered suicide. So, it is a very serious matter. People are dying. If they aren’t getting support from friends, family, community members, professionals … there is no one,” Stockton said.
Stockton said the most important message she could send to the community is that supporting youths is suicide prevention.
“When LGBTQ+ youths feel supported it greatly decreases their rate of suicide,” Stockton said. “It doesn’t hurt us to respect someone’s pronoun wishes regarding what they’d like to be called or how they want to be referred to, whether it be he, she or they. But when we refuse to, it can hurt the person. Or, if we make negative comments, we are basically saying, ‘Your safety is not important to me.’ ”
Stockton said she and her colleagues are noticing conversations happening more frequently as children normally develop and try to establish a sense of their selves.
“Just as much as they are trying to figure out their friend groups or what clique they want to hang with,” Stockton said. “They are trying to figure out who they really are.”
Stockton said these suggestions might help parents who are looking for ways to be supportive of an LGBTQ+ child.
1. Have an open conversation about your worries and fears for them, but also let them know that you are listening to what they are saying and reinforce your unconditional love. “I am here for you.” “I will love and support you no matter what.”
2. Let them know you want them to be safe and happy.
3. Find someone who you (as a parent) feel comfortable talking to without your child. That person can help support you through this. This could be a family friend, a community member or your own mental health therapist.
4. Conduct your own research so you can continue to support your child as time goes by and things change. Be ready to ask for professional help, as needed, as challenges occur.
– For more information about AFFIRM, contact Tami Brucato, tbrucato@lifeskills.com, 270-901-5039; Londa Stockton, lstockton@lifeskills.com, 270-901-5000, ext. 1372; or Stephanie Edwards, sedwards@lifeskills.com, 270-586-8826, ext. 2006.
– Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills Inc., a nonprofit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction and developmental disabilities. Her column appears monthly.