Harbor Freight Tools will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in Franklin at 8 a.m. Feb. 1. The store at 811 S. Main St. is the 19th Harbor Freight Tools store in Kentucky.
The first 1,000 visitors on grand opening weekend will receive a free tape measure. All visiting customers on grand opening weekend can enter for a chance to win a $100 Harbor Freight gift card.
The 16,000-square-foot store will stock tools and accessories in such categories as automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment and hand tools.
The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Calabasas, Calif.-based Harbor Freight Tools has more than 1,000 stores nationwide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.