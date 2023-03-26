Hardy & Son Funeral Home: Celebrating 97 Years

F.B. Hardy founded Hardy & Son Funeral Homes in 1926 in Smiths Grove. The funeral home became a family business in 1950, when F.B.’s son, William B. Hardy (Bill Sr.), joined his father in his work at the funeral home in Smiths Grove. W.B. and his wife, Mary Lou, expanded the business when they opened in Bowling Green. In 1968, W.B. and Mary Lou’s son, Bill Hardy Jr., a licensed funeral director, joined the family business.
Today, Bill Jr. operates the business with the same traditions of integrity, compassion, honesty and care his grandfather established 97 years ago. Bill is a licensed funeral director and helps to plan services keeping the family’s needs and desires in mind. Bill has surrounded himself with members from the community who maintain the strong principles that F.B. Hardy believed were necessary in the early days of the business. Earl Manco, a licensed embalmer and funeral director, has dedicated 50-plus years to Hardy and Son servicing the people of this community. Faye Phelps, licensed funeral director, has been with the business for 22 years. She meets with families to provide services for their loved ones. Billy Allen, funeral director since 2018, comes to us with 13 years of experience. He has worked hard to serve many at their time of need. Will Hardy, III works alongside his father to learn about the business. Debbie Richey, a retired educator with 39 years of service, helps with administrative duties and visitations as the need arises.
It is important that our families have a treasured memory of the final visit with their loved one. Compassion, empathy, helpfulness and understanding are many of the traits necessary in making this time of life as comfortable as possible. Hardy & Son Funeral Homes are large enough to care and be concerned with every detail; yet small enough to meet each individual detail for a grieving family. They will accommodate each need from a memorial service, cremation service, a traditional funeral service, or a celebration of life. They are here to assist the families in ensuring their desires will be handled in a caring and professional manner. Our staff would like to help make the reality of death a little easier to handle for those left behind to cherish your memoires.