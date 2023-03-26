 Skip to main content
Hardy & Son Funeral Home: Celebrating 97 Years

F.B. Hardy founded Hardy & Son Funeral Homes in 1926 in Smiths Grove. The funeral home became a family business in 1950, when F.B.’s son, William B. Hardy (Bill Sr.), joined his father in his work at the funeral home in Smiths Grove. W.B. and his wife, Mary Lou, expanded the business when they opened in Bowling Green. In 1968, W.B. and Mary Lou’s son, Bill Hardy Jr., a licensed funeral director, joined the family business.

