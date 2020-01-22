Shannon Harvey of Bowling Green's Century Construction Co. has been installed as president of the Builders Association of South Central Kentucky Board of Directors for 2020.
Other members of the executive committee are Cory Henon of Tony Henon Construction, first vice president; Johnston Boyd of Vision Builders USA, second vice president; Jeff Peeples, Warren County Water District, secretary/treasurer; and Tom Goodworth, Tom Goodworth Construction, immediate past president.
Registered builder directors include Barrett Hammer, Kyle Kirby, Brian Miller, Pete Neimeier, Cody Poston, David Sowders and Brent Wimpee. Associate member directors are Butch Chidester, David Coates, James Cook, Scott Duvall, Doc Kaelin, Todd Moore, Digby Palmer, Warren County Magistrate Rex McWhorter, Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson and Realtor Liaison Martin Jones.
Anita Napier continues as the association’s chief executive.
The association also presented achievement awards. Goodworth was named 2019 Builder of the Year, and Kaelin of Forever Communications was named 2019 Associate of the Year.
