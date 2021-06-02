Heather Hawkins of FirstBank and Dixie Nunnally of American Engineers Inc. took home awards from the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce annual Excellence Awards Luncheon held May 25.
Hawkins, a mortgage lender at FirstBank, received the Young Athena award that goes to a young woman who has emerged as a leader, demonstrates excellence and provides valuable service to her business and community.
She was selected from among a group of six nominees that also included Telia Butler of Courtyard Marriott, Jessica Heffinger of Glory Baby Ministry, Addi Hernandez of Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College, Brooke Schakat of Baird and India Unseld of Guarantee Pest Control.
Nunnally, executive administrative assistant at AEI, received the Administrative Professional of the Year award.
This award recognizes an administrative professional who shows pride in his or her job, repeatedly exhibits excellent job performance, goes above and beyond expectations and displays a cooperative attitude with co-workers and the community.
Also recognized at the May 25 luncheon were 2021 Athena Award winner Julie Milam of WNKY Television and 2021 Small Business Person of the Year winner Tahir Zukic of TAZ Trucking.
Both of those awards were announced in April.