Henkel Corporation Manufactures Well-Known Products in Bowling Green

Henkel’s Bowling Green, Kentucky manufacturing facility has been a part of the Bowling Green landscape for 29 years. Established in 1994 as Huish Detergents, the plant became Sun Products in 2008 and part of the Henkel family in 2016. Today, approximately 700 employees produce essential products, including Persil®, Snuggle® and all® brand products in a 24/7, 365-day operation serving customers across North America.
Recently, Henkel made significant investments in building infrastructure and equipment to expand their growth in production of laundry detergents and softeners. The facility expanded with a 600,000 square foot addition, and a 1.6 million square foot distribution center in Bowling Green to support the facility and the regional consumer goods network.
Henkel’s Bowling Green, Kentucky facility manufactures laundry care products including detergent, fabric softener, fabric softener sheets and soap that are used in millions of households. With Henkel’s recent investments, the Bowling Green plant saw significant capital projects to improve automation and production capacity.
Henkel continues to improve not only its processes, but also its products to meet the ever-changing needs of the marketplace. Doug Arnold, Henkel Production Area Leader says, “During the covid-19 pandemic, our employees were essential to meeting our customer and consumer demand, so we relied on full team collaboration and teamwork.”
To aid in local tornado and flood disaster relief efforts, Henkel and its Bowling Green employees have organized cash donations and essential product donations to local charities and are involved with many local organizations including the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, America Cancer Society, American Red Cross, and the Family Enrichment Center among many others.
“Henkel’s top priority is keeping our employees safe every day they walk into our factory,” says Kathy Galat, Head of Safety, Quality, Health, and Environmental for the Bowling Green facility. “Employees participate in a variety of safety programs on site including behavior-based safety observations, and these observations keep help keep us safe. I am proud to work for a company with safety as the number one priority.”
Patrick Mullen, Bowling Green’s Plant Manager states, “I am very excited about our employees, family values and strong work ethic! We have come together as a team with ambitions to excel in safety, quality, and productivity, and we look forward to continuing to make a difference in the community for generations to come.”