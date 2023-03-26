 Skip to main content
PROFILES 2023

Henkel Corporation Manufactures Well-Known Products in Bowling Green

Henkel’s Bowling Green, Kentucky manufacturing facility has been a part of the Bowling Green landscape for 29 years. Established in 1994 as Huish Detergents, the plant became Sun Products in 2008 and part of the Henkel family in 2016. Today, approximately 700 employees produce essential products, including Persil®, Snuggle® and all® brand products in a 24/7, 365-day operation serving customers across North America.

