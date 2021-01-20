Cory Henon of Tony Henon Construction has been installed as 2021 president of the Builders Association of South Central Kentucky board of directors.
Other executive committee members are First Vice President Johnston Boyd, Vision Builders USA; Second Vice President Cody Poston, Horizon Construction; Secretary/Treasurer Jeff Peeples, Warren County Water District; and Immediate Past President Shannon Harvey, Century Construction.
Registered builders on the board are Tom Goodworth, Barrett Hammer, Kyle Kirby, Brian Miller, Gabe Weaver, David Sowders and Brent Wimpee.
Associate member directors are Butch Chidester, David Coates, James Cook, Scott Duvall, Doc Kaelin, Todd Moore, Digby Palmer, Warren County Fourth District Magistrate Rex McWhorter, and Realtor Liaison Stacey Fergerson.
Anita Napier continues as the association’s CEO.
Harvey was named 2020 Builder of the Year. Chidester, of Atmos Energy, was named 2020 Associate of the Year.
