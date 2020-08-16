How well do you actually know your customers? You likely have their purchasing data and demographic information, but do you truly understand their hopes and dreams?
The coronavirus crisis is revealing the stark difference between true customer intimacy – a deep-seated knowledge of the customer’s thoughts, needs, challenges and aspirations – versus traditional customer intelligence that is gathered by most firms, which tends to be data about buying patterns and demographics.
When the customer’s situation changes, as it has in the current crisis, customer intimacy trumps customer information.
I recently spoke with Rachel Sanborn, director of advisory services at Ellevest, an financial advisory service for women, about how her team was able to draw upon its knowledge of customers to provide new services and pivot quickly.
As a result, Ellevest is experiencing an increase in customer engagement and inquires. Their playbook illustrates three things other firms can do right now to drive innovation and differentiation:
- Identify your customer’s unspoken hopes and dreams.
Buying behavior is what’s happened in the past, but you want to innovate for the future. This requires deep understanding of your customer’s current reality beyond their stated needs. You want to understand and tap into their unspoken needs and desires.
Ellevest was founded in 2014 by Sallie Krawcheck, who previously led Merrill Lynch, Smith Barney and Citi Private Bank as chief executive, to “unleash women’s financial power and get them invested in their biggest goals.” Sanborn said. “The data show that when we ask women, what is your biggest confidence builder? What enables you to make positive changes? The biggest thing that builds confidence for women is having a savings plan for themselves.”
The team’s understanding of customers’ personal and emotional relationship with money enabled Ellevest to innovate quickly. After culling through thousands of questions from their users, Ellevest launched a new membership program with lower minimum requirements, starting at $1 a month. The three-tiered program makes financial advice accessible to more women during a time when they feel financially vulnerable.
Other firms can mirror this approach by asking: What are my customers afraid of right now?
Let go of your past frame of reference. Instead, quickly pull together a focus group to identify the most pressing issues on your customer’s minds. Armed with this knowledge, you can reconfigure your offerings to become immediately relevant.
- Solve the root problem, with an eye to the future.
A crisis either strengthens your relationship or it erodes it. If you’ve experienced a personal crisis yourself, you probably remember who was helpful and who was not. Many marriages have fallen apart during a time of stress.
On the flip side, when someone helps you look beyond the current challenge and provides you with practical help to move forward, they endear themselves to you forever. The same dynamic applies to brands and vendors, albeit in a somewhat less dramatic way.
When all, or most, of your clients are going through a crisis at the same time, your response defines your reputation. Ellevest quickly discerned that its clients (and prospective clients) were losing ground financially. Krawcheck said, “As a result of the pandemic, women overall – and especially Black and Latinx women – are losing their jobs at a higher rate than men are. Women who are still in the workforce are taking on greater child care burdens, forcing many of them to quit.”
Understanding their clients’ root problems – lack of income, lower pay, less job stability – is why Ellevest offers its members access to career coaching in addition to financial planning. Helping their clients address these challenges differentiates Ellevest and creates more prosperous customers for the future.
- Actively solicit input from team members who look like your customers.
Years ago, when I was a young sales leader for a consumer products firm, our largest customer, a major grocery chain, called in its vendors to show us the plans for their new retail store model. One executive told us, “Our goal is to get our target customer (moms of young children) to spend more time in the store.” As they displayed the beautiful new deli, the wide aisles and the huge baby section, I found myself thinking, “Aren’t they going to do anything about the bathrooms?” I’d watched mothers struggle to change a diaper on the counter while trying to keep their toddlers from touching anything in the dirty back of the store bathrooms. I remember thinking if you want your customer to stay longer in the store, you need a nicer bathroom. However, as a young female leader in a room full of older executive men, I was afraid to voice my opinion. I figured they already noticed something so obvious. They hadn’t. It was a decade before grocery stores began to have nicer bathrooms.
Innovation that is compelling to customers requires having people who look and think like your customers in the room while you’re exploring options. Otherwise, you’re missing opportunities.
When Ellevest officials interviewed women, they discovered a crucial difference in their approach to investing. When men discuss investing, they usually have a specific dollar amount in mind.
For women, it’s not about outperforming the market; it’s about reaching personal goals – like buying a second home, retiring well, starting a business or building an emergency fund. The money is a means to an end. The language Ellevest uses on its site to engage prospective customers reflects this emotional difference.
Ellevest has won a Cardrates.com Editor’s Choice award and is one of CNBC’s Disrupter 50 companies. This recognition comes in part because it targets customers’ hopes and dreams in a way that traditional financial services have not.
As you consider your own future offerings, look around your leadership table. Do the faces you see represent what you want your customer base to look like going forward? Despite our best intentions, people consciously and unconsciously develop plans and products based on our own realities. If you’re looking for new customers, you need people who represent that demographic and mindset on your senior team. It’s hard to create customer intimacy if no one on the team understands the customers’ reality.
Customer intimacy is quantitative and emotional, and it’s more “touchy feely” than traditional customer intelligence – and thus harder to measure and articulate. It’s also crucial for driving innovation. Use these suggestions to get more insight into how your customers think and feel. When you understand who you customer is beyond their buying habits, what their root challenges are and your team reflects that reality, you can innovate more quickly and create more compelling offerings.
– Lisa Earle McLeod is a leadership consultant and the author of several books. For more information on her company, visit McLeodandMore.com.
