In recognition of the anniversary of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote, Western Kentucky University and the Warren County Public Library will hold an event aimed at empowering young girls on their career interests and goals.
“Herstory” will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Kentucky Museum at 1444 Kentucky St. in Bowling Green. There is no charge for admission.
Christy Spurlock, education curator at the Kentucky Museum and associate professor at WKU, said the event is part of a larger community endeavor called Journey to the Vote.
“There are several WKU departments and the Warren County Public Library that got together back in 2018 and we started talking about the anniversary of the 19th Amendment coming up. We worked together to coordinate our events and our exhibits, programs and workshops,” Spurlock said. “All of that morphed into what is called Journey to the Vote, and then it expanded.
“We are doing programs, workshops and panel discussions not just about the anniversary of the 19th Amendment but the 15th Amendment, which granted African American men the right to vote.
“We came up with this idea that because it is 2020, we wanted to celebrate girls and women and empower girls,” said Spurlock, noting that support came from Wells Fargo and the WKU Gender and Women’s Studies Department.
“Our target demographic is girls in grades first through eighth, but any girl and her family are welcome,” Spurlock said. “We are going to have a costume contest where we give away prizes for girls dressed as their favorite woman from the past or present or fictional. We are going to have WKU departments upstairs in our Kentucky Room, where they will be hosting 18 different hands-on activities for the girls. It is our hope that girls that have an interest in a given subject that this will help inspire them to pursue that subject and the tables will be manned by female professors and female students just to foster that subject’s passion.”
Visitors at the event will have a chance to meet women in different jobs, from a judge to a Kentucky State Police trooper and an orthopedic surgeon.
“I’m a big believer that you have to see something in order to be something,” Spurlock said. “We have worked to make this event diverse and multifaceted. We have the humanities, the sciences and so my hope is that girls at whatever age can go here and find a female role model that they can identify with. It is an opportunity to talk with them one on one.”
