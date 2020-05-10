Rose-Tinted
Written by Ava Gregory-Mabrey
Age 16
Grade 10
South Warren High School
I look up to see a rose-tinted sky
stars winking and climbing and bright;
caroling crickets and bright lightning-bugs
ease the weary day into the night.
I walk through the sunbaked yellowing grass,
my feet sinking into the ground,
and over my toes skittered carpenter ants
determined and strong and homebound.
I sit cross-legged on the black asphalt
and the gumweed waves gently at me
as it sits, content, in the dark pavement
where it wants and fights so hard to be.
I breathe the sweet summer scent in the wind,
the air heavy with bonfire smoke,
and the wind carries hoots and whooping laughter
as the neighbors sing and shout and joke.
I smile into the wine setting sun
and my cheeks flush rose from its light,
and my skin feels warm and kind and fulfilled
and my heart feels tranquil and bright.
I think and then I begin to worry,
but the mellow breeze ruffles my hair,
and the stars whisper down sweet soothing words
and I blink and I breathe and I care.
