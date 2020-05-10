Rose-Tinted

Written by Ava Gregory-Mabrey

Age 16

Grade 10

South Warren High School

I look up to see a rose-tinted sky

stars winking and climbing and bright;

caroling crickets and bright lightning-bugs

ease the weary day into the night.

I walk through the sunbaked yellowing grass,

my feet sinking into the ground,

and over my toes skittered carpenter ants

determined and strong and homebound.

I sit cross-legged on the black asphalt

and the gumweed waves gently at me

as it sits, content, in the dark pavement

where it wants and fights so hard to be.

I breathe the sweet summer scent in the wind,

the air heavy with bonfire smoke,

and the wind carries hoots and whooping laughter

as the neighbors sing and shout and joke.

I smile into the wine setting sun

and my cheeks flush rose from its light,

and my skin feels warm and kind and fulfilled

and my heart feels tranquil and bright.

I think and then I begin to worry,

but the mellow breeze ruffles my hair,

and the stars whisper down sweet soothing words

and I blink and I breathe and I care.

