Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical, a provider of residential and commercial service and repair, has announced a three-year partnership with Nashville’s Vanderbilt University and its athletic department.
Hiller’s founder and CEO, Jimmy Hiller, is a native Nashvillian who began his company mere miles away from the university.
“It is particularly meaningful to partner with such a well-established and respected university in our own backyard,” Hiller said in a news release.
Launched in 1990 in Antioch, Tenn., with a single employee and just $500, Hiller has grown to include more than 480 trucks, 14 locations and 630 employees across the Southeast.