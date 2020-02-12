Hobby Lobby Stores Inc., a privately held national retail chain of craft and home decor stores, opened its new location in Bowling Green on Monday.
The store moved from 1751 Scottsville Road and relocated to a portion of the former Kmart building at 2945 Scottsville Road. Ryan Hoskins is manager of the new 59,000-square-foot store.
Hobby Lobby has more than 900 stores across the nation. Each store offers more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies.
Store hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Hobby Lobby stores are closed Sundays.
Hobby Lobby, an Oklahoma City-based private corporation, began as a picture frame company in 1970. It is now the nation’s largest privately owned arts and crafts retailer.
