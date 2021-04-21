Bowling Green-based Holley, a manufacturer and seller of performance automotive components, has acquired substantially all of the assets of AEM Performance Electronics.
Holley acquired AEM for $52 million and expects AEM to contribute 2021 pro forma sales of $26 million.
AEM is a leading developer and supplier of electronic control and monitoring systems for performance automotive applications and is known for specializing in import and other sport compact cars. AEM recently launched an electronic control system that supports the conversion of vehicles originally equipped with internal combustion engines to electric power.
Holley President and CEO Tom Tomlinson said the acquisition of AEM is strategic. “We’re excited to welcome even more aficionados of import and other sport compact cars into our growing community of gearheads,” he said in a news release. “We’re very excited about the work AEM is doing to bring cost-effective and easy-to-use electronic control systems to enthusiasts that are passionate about EV conversions.”
Holley previously announced an agreement to become a public company through a business combination with Empower Ltd., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.