Louis Ward, a staff member at Home Instead Senior Care in Bowling Green, was runner-up for Home Instead's Mid-Atlantic Region Caregiver of the Year award.
Out of 54,000 professional caregivers domestically, one was selected to represent each of the eight regions. Regional winners go on to compete for a national award. Ward was among the top 16 professional caregivers to make it to the semifinals. The Mid-Atlantic region consists of Kentucky, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.
Ward has provided more than 80,000 hours of service with Home Instead since starting with the company 15 years ago.
Home Instead Senior Care provides personalized care, support and education to help enhance the lives of aging adults and their families.
