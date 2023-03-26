Hospice of Southern Kentucky has been your local, not-for-profit hospice provider for forty-two years

Hospice of Southern Kentucky has been your local, not-for-profit hospice provider for 42 years. Founded in 1981 by visionaries who saw a local need, our mission has never wavered: To value our patients by honoring them through exceptional service and compassionate care.
Our team of HSK professionals, including a doctor, nurse, social worker, chaplain, home health aides and trained volunteers provides a complete range of services for patients and their loved ones. Led by our medical director, Dr. Michael Byrne, who has served patients in southcentral Kentucky for over 23 years, our employees are members of the communities we serve.
The team is committed to providing the best care, in patients’ home settings, and in the 10-bed Hospice House owned by HSK, which opened in 2008 and where hundreds of southcentral Kentuckians have personally experienced the HSK caring touch.
The team meets with patients and family members to develop an individualized plan of care for a range of services that are 100% covered under Medicare Part A, so the patient can be as comfortable as possible and the family is supported. Medications, medical and personal care supplies and equipment may be provided at no cost to the family.
The Medicare definition of hospice is based upon a life-limiting illness that, if it takes its normal course, may result in death within six months, but the Medicare benefit extends for the life of the patient to allow patients the full scope of what hospice care can provide. A family will continue to receive services through bereavement and grief support for comfort and stability in the first year following the loss of a loved one.
Hospice may not be an option for everyone, but it’s worth calling and asking, “What is hospice, and how can it help me and my family?” Reaching out for help is the first step.
Call HSK today. We can help. I promise! Even if it’s not the time for hospice, or the right time for you or you loved one, we will work with you to help find other resources that may provide help during this time of making decisions, and planning for the future.