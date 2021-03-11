The Bowling Green Hot Rods in association with the Bowling Green Bourbon and Brewfest will host a St. Patrick’s Day Party on Saturday. Admission is free.
Bowling Green Ballpark will open at 6 p.m., and the event will last until 10 p.m. The event is only open to people 21 and older, as green beer and other Irish favorites will be served.
Aside from green beer, Irish-themed food like Guinness bratwurst and corned beef will be available, according to Eric Leach, general manager of the Hot Rods. Traditional ballpark concession fare will be available as well, Leach said.
There will be outdoor games, including cornhole, life-size Jenga and life-size Connect 4, Leach said. Nashville band Highway Natives will perform.
“Highway Natives bring an Americana and rock style to the event,” Leach said. The band will perform two sets during the event, with the first one starting at 7 p.m., Leach said.
Leach told the Daily News that COVID-19 procedures for the event are the same across all of the Hot Rods’ events. Upon entry, guests will have their temperature checked and masks are required in common areas, Leach said. Once guests get to their seating area, they can remove their masks, Leach said.
– For more information, visit @bgbrewfest on Facebook.
Commented