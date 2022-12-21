...Bitterly Cold Weekend with Negative Travel Impacts...
Rain will change to snow from west to east Thursday evening as a
strong cold front pushes through the area. Minor snow
accumulations Thursday night will be accompanied by temperatures
rapidly falling into the single digits, resulting in negative
travel impacts that will continue into Friday. Winds from the west
at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts over 40 mph, will result in wind
chills of 10 to 20 below zero, and possibly reduced visibilities
in blowing snow.
Even after the winds diminish Friday night, harsh winter weather
will continue through the holiday weekend with temperatures in
the single digits and teens, and wind chills below zero at times.
Conditions will begin to moderate Sunday night and Monday.
Bowling Green-based Houchens Industries, one of the largest and most diversified wholly employee-owned companies in the United States, has announced it is acquiring Louisville-based Air Hydro Power. The deal is expected to close next month.
Air Hydro’s majority owners – Matt Ott, Tom McGuire and Dick Beaven – will remain involved in the business in management roles.
Air Hydro is an industrial distributor of motion control and fluid power solutions, including automation, robotics, pneumatics, hydraulics, electrical motors and hose and fittings.
The company serves more than 5,000 customers from its locations in Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi and Florida.
Air Hydro has experienced steady growth since its founding in 1961 and has 21 locations and almost 300 employees.
Houchens is a 100% wholly owned ESOP that owns several operating companies in various industries, including retail, industrial manufacturing and distribution, construction, consumer products and insurance.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.