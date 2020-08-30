Organizations are filled with untapped potential, undermined by the thousands of small slights that erode the confidence of anyone who doesn’t fit in. This is costly to everyone because when people aren’t confident, they’re not fully present and don’t contribute as well as they could.
Why does confidence erode over time?
It’s easy to say, “Be Confident!” But how confident would you feel if every day of your working life, someone told you – directly or subtly – that you don’t belong here? What if whenever you spoke in front of a group, people questioned your credentials or paid more attention to your appearance than your content? Sadly, this has often been the case for many women, and it’s even worse for people of color.
Over time, it becomes harder and harder to rally yourself. Even if it’s not happening right now, the baggage from past experiences puts you on guard. It’s like a death by a thousand cuts. Several years of an insult here and second-guessing there can make it hard to walk into a room as your best self.
How can you help people show up as their best selves?
I’ll never forget a meeting several years ago when I was presenting to an executive team. They were all men, and all (seemingly) Type-A. Those old feelings of “You don’t belong here, and you’re not good enough” were ignited. But as I entered the room, the chief executive stood up, shook my hand gave me a big smile and said, “I’m really intrigued by your work, and we’re delighted you’re here.” That was all it took. I no longer had to pretend to be confident. I was confident!
This is something every single one of us can do. When someone walks into the room or joins the Zoom call, it may be just another agenda item for us, but it’s a high-stakes situation for them.
Avoid sitting back in judgment.
When someone who might be feeling less than confident enters a meeting, saying, “I’m glad you’re here” can mean the world to them. Sitting back in judgment and waiting for them to prove themselves can erode their confidence, and it keeps you from getting their best ideas. Even a seemingly confident exterior may be covering some inner fears. I was 45 years old and had already authored two books when that CEO’s words gave me a boost.
Set people up for success in advance.
Years ago, I adopted a technique to spotlight people who might not otherwise take center stage. It’s something anyone can do. When I do a keynote speech or run a training program, I interact with the audience. It can be an opportunity for people to shine. But I consistently notice that when women and people of color are in the minority, as they typically are in a corporate setting, they rarely speak up. You can help people feel more confident by asking for their help in advance. I’ll find someone who I think might not speak up and say, “I’m going to ask a question about X during the session. If you’re comfortable, could you raise your hand to answer?” This gives them time to think about their answer and the option to say no. They almost always say yes, because people don’t want the speaker to experience an awkward silence. They’re helping me get all the voices into the room, and in the process they can shine in front of their peers.
Helping other people feel more confident is the nice thing to do. It’s also the smart thing to do. When everyone feels seen and heard, you produce better results and have more fun.
– Lisa Earle McLeod is a leadership consultant and the author of several books. For more information on her company, visit McLeodandMore.com.
