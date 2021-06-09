Drew Hubbard has joined the JPR Group of Baird Private Wealth Management in Bowling Green.
Hubbard, who has 13 years of experience in the financial industry, graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in corporate and organizational communications.
Hubbard is participating in the 2021 class of Leadership Bowling Green, a program of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Bowling Green Baird office was created in 2019 when Houchens Industries sold its Hilliard Lyons securities firm to Baird, a Wisconsin-based wealth management company.