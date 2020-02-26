Attorney J. Marshall Hughes of Bowling Green has been certified as a member of the Lawyers of Distinction for the fourth consecutive year.
The Lawyers of Distinction is the fastest-growing community of distinguished lawyers in the United States. Membership is limited to the top 10 percent of attorneys in the United States, and members are accepted based upon objective evaluation of an attorney’s qualifications, license, reputation, experience and disciplinary history.
Hughes was certified with this honor in part for co-founding M&L Legal Marketing and Management, an organization that includes more than 100 lawyers from most states in America. M&L works with personal injury lawyers to improve their marketing and management skills, increase their profitability and build a network of resources.
Hughes has been practicing law for more than 50 years and is a founding partner in the multistate law firm Hughes & Coleman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.